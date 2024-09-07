Gensol Engineering Increases QIP Issue Size to Rs 750 Crores

As outlined in the company's Q1 FY25 conference call, the funds raised through this QIP will primarily be allocated toward debt reduction and the development of the company's order book, particularly in energy storage and recently won projects. The key areas of focus include Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects. By channeling funds into these strategic areas, Gensol aims to solidify its growth trajectory and enhance its financial stability.