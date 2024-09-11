GE T&D Bags Orders Worth €155 Million

GE T&D India Ltd. has bagged orders from Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, and Grid Solutions SAS, France, for supply of high-voltage products according to exchange filings on Wednesday.

Grid Solutions Middle East contracted the company for an international deal worth €55 million that will take up to five years to complete. Grid Solutions SAS contracted the company for an international deal worth €100 million that is meant to be completed by 2029, it said.