GCPL, Tata Consumer, Marico, Varun Beverages, ITC — Goldman Sachs' Top Picks On Consumption Revival

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Marico Ltd., Varun Beverages Ltd., and ITC Ltd. are the counters Goldman Sachs is betting on, as it sees mass consumption revival this year.

Analysts said the signs of a consumption revival in the June quarter earnings across FMCG companies have been driven by lower food inflation and state government cash transfers. These factors may aid low-income consumption-driven categories like FMCG.

Most segments saw an improvement in volume and revenue growth in the June quarter. Aggregate volume growth in Goldman Sachs' FMCG coverage accelerated in an environment of pricing growth and a relatively high base. The expansion was broad-based and not driven by outliers.

"Rural recovery has been robust, driven by a strong winter harvest, good summer sowing, subdued food inflation, and increased welfare spending at the state level. This is also corroborated by high-frequency data showing rising agricultural real wages and two-wheeler sales," analysts said in a note.

"Urban consumption trends are mixed, impacted by idiosyncratic events and softer discretionary spending, but we expect them to slightly improve as the lagged impact of rate cuts eases financial conditions later in the year," it added.