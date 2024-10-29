Gautam Shah Expects Gold To Touch $3,350, Outperform Equity Markets Next Year

Gold is expected to surge to $3,350 over the next year, marking a potential 20–22% upside from its current price of around $2,700, according to Gautam Shah, founder of Goldilocks Premium Research. Shah believes that geopolitical instability and financial uncertainties will drive gold prices.

"Gold has already outpaced equity markets in returns over the last year and should continue to outperform, especially as benchmark indices like NSE 500 and Nifty are expected to remain range-bound," Shah told NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview.

According to him, people should buy gold during Dhanteras. "Cultural or not, I think you should go out and buy the precious metal. Even at $2,700, I see a lot of value. In the last year, it’s been a very classical move up. And I think we are still very far from a parabolic rally in gold and silver," he said.

Explaining the reason behind his advice to investors to allocate a larger share of their portfolios to precious metals, he said,"Historically, gold and silver have constituted around 3–5% of a portfolio. But with current global uncertainties and attractive entry points, I recommend increasing that allocation to 10–15%.”