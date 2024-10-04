Garden Reach Shipbuilders Signs Contract For Construction Of 7,500 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessel

This contract, valued at approximately $108 million, aligns with an earlier option agreement for the procurement of four additional MPVs. Each vessel will measure 120 meters in length and 17 meters in width, featuring a maximum draft of 6.75 meters. Designed to accommodate a variety of cargo types, these vessels will have a single cargo hold suitable for bulk, general, and project cargo, with the ability to transport containers on hatch covers. Notably, the ships are specifically engineered to carry large windmill blades on deck.

GRSE, established in 1884 and operating under the Ministry of Defence, has a long history as a prominent shipbuilding entity in India. It has built over 790 platforms, including 109 warships for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.