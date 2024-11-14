NDTV ProfitMarketsGarden Reach Shipbuilders' Share Price Gains After Q2 Profit, Revenue Jump
ADVERTISEMENT

Garden Reach Shipbuilders' Share Price Gains After Q2 Profit, Revenue Jump

Garden Reach Shipbuilders' net profit rose 21% to Rs 97.8 crore in the July–September quarter of the current financial year.

14 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Share price of Garden Reach Shipbuilders rose as much as 6.20% to Rs 1,470 apiece. (Photo source: Garden Reach Shipbuilders website)</p></div>
Share price of Garden Reach Shipbuilders rose as much as 6.20% to Rs 1,470 apiece. (Photo source: Garden Reach Shipbuilders website)

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. were up over 6% on Thursday, following the company's strong financial performance in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, surpassing street expectations.

The defence aerospace company posted a profit of Rs 97.8 crore in the July–September quarter of the current financial year, up 21% compared to Rs 80.7 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 87 crore.

The company marked a 28% growth in revenue at Rs 1,152.9 crore year-on-year, as compared to Rs 897.9 crore. Analyst estimates had pegged the revenue to be around Rs 915 crore.

GRSE Q2 FY25 Earnings' Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 28% to Rs 1,152.9 crore versus Rs 897.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 915 crore).

  • Ebitda up 41% to Rs 68.7 crore versus Rs 48.8 crore (Estimate: Rs 60 crore).

  • Margin expanded 60 basis points to 6% versus 5.4% (Estimate: 6.5%).

  • Net profit up 21% to Rs 97.8 crore versus Rs 80.7 crore (Estimate: Rs 87 crore).

ALSO READ

Happiest Minds Q2 Results: Net Profit Down 3% Sequentially, Dividend Announced
Opinion
Happiest Minds Q2 Results: Net Profit Down 3% Sequentially, Dividend Announced
Read More

Garden Reach Shipbuilders Share Price Today

Garden Reach Shipbuilders' Share Price Gains After Q2 Profit, Revenue Jump

Share price of Garden Reach Shipbuilders rose as much as 6.20% to Rs 1,470 apiece. It pared gains to trade 1.29% higher at Rs 1,402 apiece, as of 11:00 a.m., compared to a 0.01% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 61.64% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 32.83.

Out of four analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 12.3%.

ALSO READ

Q2 Results Live Updates: HAL Net Profit Rises 22%, Beats Projections; Bharat Forge Revenue Slips Marginally
Opinion
Q2 Results Live Updates: HAL Net Profit Rises 22%, Beats Projections; Bharat Forge Revenue Slips Marginally
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT