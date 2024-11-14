Garden Reach Shipbuilders' Share Price Gains After Q2 Profit, Revenue Jump

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. were up over 6% on Thursday, following the company's strong financial performance in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, surpassing street expectations.

The defence aerospace company posted a profit of Rs 97.8 crore in the July–September quarter of the current financial year, up 21% compared to Rs 80.7 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 87 crore.

The company marked a 28% growth in revenue at Rs 1,152.9 crore year-on-year, as compared to Rs 897.9 crore. Analyst estimates had pegged the revenue to be around Rs 915 crore.