Galaxy Surfactants Expects To Meet Guidance Despite Challenges In FMCG Space

K Natarajan, Managing Director of Galaxy Surfactants, spoke on the slowdown in FMCG sector saying, "Customers are making efforts to revive demand, and it will probably take two more quarters for things to turn around."

Despite market headwinds, Natarajan noted the company’s strength in its business model, saying, "Given our business model's strength, we’ve been able to deliver H1 volume growth slightly above the guided range." Looking ahead, he expects volume growth of 6-8% for FY25, adding, "We are on track to deliver the Ebitda per ton guidance."

Natarajan also mentioned a positive development in America, stating, "Destocking in America is getting revived," and expressed confidence in the company's expansion plans there: "We have interesting plans to expand in America, but the way our business is positioned there, we are positive on it."