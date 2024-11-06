GAIL Share Price Jumps The Most Since June After Profit Meets

GAIL's consolidated revenue remained flat with a 2.81% growth. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, and profit both rose 10% on an annual basis.

"The natural gas transmission volume stood at 130.63 million metric standard cubic meters per day in the second quarter and gas marketing volume was 96.60 MMSCMD during the same quarter," the company said in an exchange filing

The liquid hydrocarbon and polymer sale stood at 253 thousand metric tone and 226 TMT respectively in the second quarter as compared to 218 TMT and 169 TMT, respectively, in first quarter of fiscal 2025, it said.