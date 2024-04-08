GAIL Hits Record High On Morgan Stanley's Bullish Bet

Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd. hit an all-time high on Monday after it received a price target boost from Morgan Stanley, which expects the company's market capital to double by 2026 as its significance in India's energy transition grows.

Morgan Stanley expects shares of the state-run entity to hit Rs 254, a potential upside of 33% from Friday's close. The price target is the highest on the company so far among the analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The research firm maintained 'overweight' on the stock.

The company is in a "sweet spot", with $7 billion invested in pipeline infrastructure in the past decade and $1 billion in chemicals to profit from India's new growth norm in energy and infrastructure demand, the research firm noted in an April 7 note.

"We see Ebitda doubling and a 13% earnings CAGR in the next three years. Seven stars across divisions are well aligned," the research firm said.

"We expect GAIL's ROCE to reach upwards of 13% from FY25 after remaining below 10% in the past three years," the note said.