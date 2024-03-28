Financial Year Recap: How Nifty50 Performed Compared To Gold, Bitcoin And Other Asset Classes

As the financial year of 2024 draws to a close, investors are a happy lot. Various asset classes, from equities to cryptocurrencies, gave stellar returns during this period and some of this was fueled by the high global geopolitical tensions witnessed in the past 12 months.

The Nifty and the Sensex soared to new heights, with the former rising over 5,000 points and surpassing the 22,000 mark and the latter breaching 74,000 jumping over 15,000 points.

The traditional and alternative asset classes alike experienced substantial gains too. Gold, a traditional safe-haven asset, witnessed a surge hitting a new high.

Simultaneously, the cryptocurrency market, led by Bitcoin, achieved a new peak.