FY24 Not A Problem, But Doubts Remain For Beyond, Says Avendus Spark MD

The current financial year is "not such a big problem" as the earnings tailwind is expected to sustain, according to Ganeshram Jayaraman, managing director of Avendus Spark Institutional Equities.

However, Jayaraman is "not yet fully confident" of the next fiscal and beyond, he told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah. Therefore, he advised investors to adopt a "barbell" strategy as some sectors are likely to witness "pretty strong" tailwinds, while others will be faced with headwinds.

The impact of macro factors on India would be to a lesser extent as compared with other countries, although it does have an effect, he said.

There was generally not much concern about rate hikes in the initial period, Jayaraman said.