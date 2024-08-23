NDTV ProfitMarketsFTSE Announces Semi-Annual Index Review Changes
FTSE Announces Semi-Annual Index Review Changes

The Mid Cap Index will include Central Bank of India and GE T&D India Ltd.

23 Aug 2024, 09:05 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

FTSE has announced its semi-annual review of index changes, impacting both the large-cap and mid-cap companies. The latest updates provide new inclusions and exclusions from the indices.

Inclusions in the Large-Cap Index

Several companies are making their debut in the Large Cap Index, as detailed in the table:

Exclusions from the Large Cap Index

These companies are shifting from the Large Cap Index to the Mid Cap Index.

  • Adani Wilmar Ltd.

  • One 97 Communications Ltd.

  • Page Industries Ltd.

  • Tata Elxsi Ltd.

  • UPL Ltd.

New Additions to the Mid Cap Index

The Mid Cap Index will include:

  • Central Bank of India

  • GE T&D India Ltd.

Inclusion To All World Index

Several companies have been included in the All-World Index, as detailed in the table:

