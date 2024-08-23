ADVERTISEMENT
FTSE Announces Semi-Annual Index Review Changes
The Mid Cap Index will include Central Bank of India and GE T&D India Ltd.
FTSE has announced its semi-annual review of index changes, impacting both the large-cap and mid-cap companies. The latest updates provide new inclusions and exclusions from the indices.
Inclusions in the Large-Cap Index
Several companies are making their debut in the Large Cap Index, as detailed in the table:
Exclusions from the Large Cap Index
These companies are shifting from the Large Cap Index to the Mid Cap Index.
Adani Wilmar Ltd.
One 97 Communications Ltd.
Page Industries Ltd.
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
UPL Ltd.
New Additions to the Mid Cap Index
The Mid Cap Index will include:
Central Bank of India
GE T&D India Ltd.
Inclusion To All World Index
Several companies have been included in the All-World Index, as detailed in the table:
Opinion
AMFI Chief Explains Why Net SIP Is Not Disclosed, Gross Inflow Details
ADVERTISEMENT