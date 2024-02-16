FTSE All-World Index Rejig: Here's What Changed For India Stocks

FTSE has added 16 Indian companies to its All-World Index in its semi-annual index review.

The changes by the global index provider will be effective from March 15.

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd., Jindal Stainless Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., KPIT Technologies Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Metro Brands Ltd. and New India Assurance Co. were among the companies added to the index.

Embassy Office Parks REIT was the only Indian company to be excluded from the All-World Index.