From Trent To Tata Motors: Mutual Fund Category Leaders In August

The Indian mutual fund industry continued to scale new highs with assets growing to the highest ever in August. With actively managed mutual funds seeing continued strength in inflows, last month also recorded the second highest ever seen by segment.

Sectoral and thematic funds — asset base for which grew to the largest segment by crossing flexi cap funds in July — accounted for nearly half of total flows seen by actively managed mutual funds.

Among sectoral schemes, Reliance Industries Ltd. was the biggest addition as the value of holdings grew Rs 1,478 crore during the month, while among thematic schemes, the top spot was taken by Tata Motors Ltd.