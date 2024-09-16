From Trent To Tata Motors: Mutual Fund Category Leaders In August
The Indian mutual fund industry continued to scale new highs with assets growing to the highest ever in August. With actively managed mutual funds seeing continued strength in inflows, last month also recorded the second highest ever seen by segment.
Sectoral and thematic funds — asset base for which grew to the largest segment by crossing flexi cap funds in July — accounted for nearly half of total flows seen by actively managed mutual funds.
Among sectoral schemes, Reliance Industries Ltd. was the biggest addition as the value of holdings grew Rs 1,478 crore during the month, while among thematic schemes, the top spot was taken by Tata Motors Ltd.
Tata Motors was the largest addition among multiple categories during the month. This included large-cap funds, value funds, thematic funds, as well as equity-linked saving scheme funds.
At the second-largest increase in value of holdings, Trent Ltd. was the top addition among flexi-cap funds, recording a rise of Rs 1,391 crore.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. was the biggest addition among large and mid-cap schemes, with the value of shares held by schemes in the category going up by Rs 685 crore.