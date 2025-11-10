Balrampur Chini To SBEC: Sugar Stocks Rally As Government Allows 1.5 Million Tonnes Of Exports

The rally follows the Centre’s decision to allow exports of 1.5 million tonnes of sugar for the 2025–26 sugar season, which began in October. The move opens up an export window for millers at a time when the industry has been under pressure from weak domestic earnings.

Analysts remain divided on if the pricing is positive for the Indian players. Global sugar prices are currently at five-year lows, making exports less lucrative.

However, sugar shipments from Maharashtra and Karnataka could push prices higher in the months ahead. At present, global prices remain below domestic levels, suggesting limited near-term pricing advantage for Indian exporters.