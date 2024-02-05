From NTPC To SVJN: Power PSU Shares Jump To Record High After Higher Allocation In Budget

Stocks of government-owned power companies such as SJVN Ltd., NHPC Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India, and NTPC Ltd. extended gains to touch a fresh record high on Monday since the presentation of the Interim Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb. 1.

Sitharaman announced assistance for installing rooftop solar systems in 1 crore houses under the Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana, among other allocations.

The funds allocated to NHPC were raised to Rs 11,761 crore from Rs 9,006 crore in the previous year, and Powergrid's allocation increased to Rs 12,250 crore from Rs 8,800 crore.

SJVN's allocation rose to Rs 1,841 crore from Rs 1,150 crore.