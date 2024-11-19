From Nifty's Growth To Thematic Funds— PPFAS CIO Rajeev Thakkar Shares Investment Philosophy

"The obvious prospects for growth in a business do not translate into obvious profits for investors," Thakkar said quoting Benjamin Graham, the author of The Intelligent Investor. He emphasised that sectoral funds often attract maximum investment when a sector is 'hot', leaving little room for long-term returns.

Thakkar pulled no punches on the rising allure of day trading, IPO flipping, and options speculation among younger investors. "Serious amounts of money have been lost," he noted, citing SEBI's sobering data. For him, sustainable wealth lies in sticking to a financial plan, not chasing overnight riches.

With valuation metrics now breaching triple-digit P/E ratios, Thakkar likened investing to test cricket. "Not losing our wickets is more important than hitting a six," he said. Holding cash during overvalued markets allows for deployment when opportunities arise, rather than chasing every trend or reacting to events like elections or interest rate changes.

This approach isn't about market timing, Thakkar clarified, but about valuation discipline—waiting for stocks to trade at attractive levels before jumping in.

While India's nominal GDP growth of 11–12% may align with equity returns over decades, Thakkar tempers expectations for those betting on quick windfalls. His advice? Respect market cycles, stick to disciplined asset allocation, and be ready to act when the opportunity arises.