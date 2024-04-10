From Godrej To Prestige: Strong Pre-Sales Support Bullish Morgan Stanley Rating

Morgan Stanley is bullish on Godrej Properties Ltd. and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. on strong momentum in the current financial year. The brokerage is positive on the overall volume and price outlook in the residential market. However, the guidance will likely be conservative at the start of the fiscal as it expects the first quarter to be slower due to delays in launches related to real-estate-regulatory-authority approvals.

The March-quarter pre-sales numbers for Godrej Properties more than doubled and was up 16% for Prestige Estates, which was aided by meaningful contributions from previously launched projects, it said in a report on April 10. "We prefer companies with higher pre-sales growth (Prestige/Godrej) versus lower growth (DLF/Oberoi)."

The brokerage has an 'overweight' rating on Godrej Properties and Prestige Estates but is 'underweight' on Oberoi Realty Ltd. and Mindspace Business Parks REIT.