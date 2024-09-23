Coldplay To Chicken Biryani — What Millennials, Gen Z Are Splurging On

Urban Indians are skipping traditional retail and FMCG buys and going all in on experiences, travel, and food delivery, indicating that consumption patterns have changed, as per CLSA's latest report.

Many Indians were left disappointed on Sunday, as over a 1 lakh people had queued up for tickets of the much awaited Coldplay concert in January 2025, the report noted. Tickets for the two shows sold out within minutes of opening, with the British band announcing a third show to meet the demand. Coldplay's tickets are already being sold on the black market for five times the original price.

Not to be left out, Diljit Dosanjh pulled off a blockbuster himself, selling over 2.5 lakh tickets at an average price of $90. Concerts of Dua Lipa and Bryan Adams also sold out rapidly.

These concert splurges alone pumped in over Rs 350 crore to Rs 400 crore in about a month—almost 40% of what some listed quick-service restaurants make in a quarter, CLSA said. The report indicates that millennials and Gen Z are choosing new avenues to spend—on experiences, fast fashion, cosmetics, and premium gadgets, rather than burgers and fizzy drinks.