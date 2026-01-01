Bajaj Auto To SBI: Six Nifty Stocks Post Negative Returns Between Dec. 31 And Jan. 1 For Two Consecutive Years

The full list includes the likes of Grasim Industries, Hindalco and Hindustan Unilever, in addition to the aforementioned SBI, Bajaj Auto and Trent.

All these six stocks have delivered negative returns between Dec. 31 to Jan. 1, in both 2024 and 2025.

SBI, the biggest company on this list in terms of market capitalisation, saw a drawdown of 0.11% on the first day of 2023. On the same day, the following year, the stock fell 0.22%.

The second biggest company on the list, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), fell 0.35% in 2023 and 0.20% a year later.

Trent, however, has witnessed the biggest drawdown between Dec 31. to Jan. 1 over the past two years.

In 2023, shares of Trent fell as much as 1.73%. In the following year, the stock fell as much as 0.78%, although it must be noted that the retail giant wasn't part of the Nifty until 2024.

Even Hindalco saw a massive decline of 0.72% in 2023 while falling 1.58% a year later.

Bajaj Auto, on the other hand, registered a fall of 1.41% in 2024. During the same period, the following year, the stock fell 0.66%.

Finally, Grasim Industries fell 0.35% in the 2024 period. During the same period in 2025, the stock was flat but ended marginally in the red at 0.02%.