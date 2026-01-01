Bajaj Auto To SBI: Six Nifty Stocks Post Negative Returns Between Dec. 31 And Jan. 1 For Two Consecutive Years
As markets gear up for the first trading session of 2026, investor focus will be on how some of the bellwether companies start the year. However, not all Nifty stocks have managed a strong start in the recent past.
Counters such as State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Auto and even Trent have seen negative returns between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, in the last two consecutive years. There are, in fact, a total of six Nifty50 stocks that have delivered a negative returns in back-to-back years.
Nifty Stocks With Negative Returns During New Year Period
The full list includes the likes of Grasim Industries, Hindalco and Hindustan Unilever, in addition to the aforementioned SBI, Bajaj Auto and Trent.
All these six stocks have delivered negative returns between Dec. 31 to Jan. 1, in both 2024 and 2025.
SBI, the biggest company on this list in terms of market capitalisation, saw a drawdown of 0.11% on the first day of 2023. On the same day, the following year, the stock fell 0.22%.
The second biggest company on the list, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), fell 0.35% in 2023 and 0.20% a year later.
Trent, however, has witnessed the biggest drawdown between Dec 31. to Jan. 1 over the past two years.
In 2023, shares of Trent fell as much as 1.73%. In the following year, the stock fell as much as 0.78%, although it must be noted that the retail giant wasn't part of the Nifty until 2024.
Even Hindalco saw a massive decline of 0.72% in 2023 while falling 1.58% a year later.
Bajaj Auto, on the other hand, registered a fall of 1.41% in 2024. During the same period, the following year, the stock fell 0.66%.
Finally, Grasim Industries fell 0.35% in the 2024 period. During the same period in 2025, the stock was flat but ended marginally in the red at 0.02%.