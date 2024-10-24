Freshara Agro Exports And Foods Shares List At Over 16% Premium On NSE SME

Shares of Freshara Agro Exports and Foods Ltd. debuted on the NSE SME platform, listing at a premium of over 16% on Thursday. The stock listed at Rs 135 apiece on the NSE against the IPO's upper price band of Rs 116.

This means investors who were allotted a single lot of 1,200 shares in the Freshara Agro Exports IPO made a profit of Rs 22,800, against an investment of Rs 1,39,200 in a lot.

Shares of Freshara Agro Exports and Foods Ltd. further gained 3.7% to touch an intraday high of Rs 140 apiece on the NSE.