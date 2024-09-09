French Retailer Carrefour Partners With Apparel Group To Re-enter Indian Markets

"This partnership is set to introduce Carrefour’s exclusive brands initially in North India with plans for a nationwide expansion. The first Carrefour locations are planned to open in NCR Region in 2025," said a joint statement.

Earlier, the French multi-brand retailer exited the Indian market in 2014 by closing its five cash & carry stores spread at Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Meerut and Bangalore.

Carrefour entered India in 2010, when the government permitted foreign retailers like Walmart, Tesco etc to operate in the cash & carry format. However, it had also put a pre-condition of 30% local sourcing.