Freedom Portfolio: Parag Thakkar Bets On Jio Finance, SBI, Marico And More
Here are the stocks that investors can add as part of their 'Freedom Portfolio'.
On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, NDTV Profit has curated a list of stock recommendations by Head Fund Manager of Fort Capital, Parag Thakkar.
Jio Financial Services
Targets a price of Rs 600 for the counter in 18 months, implying an upside of two times the current market price of Rs 318 apiece.
Promoter infusion of Rs 15,825 crore at Rs 316.5 apiece sets a strong floor, with Rs 308 in a bear case.
Holds 6% stake in Reliance Industries worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore versus Jio Finance's market cap of Rs 2 lakh crore.
Capital infusion to enable 5.5 times leverage.
Potential to earn Rs 7,000 crore across businesses by fiscal 2028.
Marico
35% of the revenue portfolio is experiencing mid-teens growth.
Copra prices have corrected by 12% in the last two weeks, indicating potential margin expansion in the near future.
The company's earnings per share is projected to increase from Rs 14.50 in fiscal 2025 to Rs 20.50 in fiscal 2027.
The fund manager sees a target price of Rs 900 apiece.
State Bank Of India
The bank has a best-in-class credit cost of 47 basis points.
SBI has controlled slippages, and net interest margins are stable.
Thakkar targets a price of Rs 1,000 per equity share for the counter.
Larsen & Toubro
The company has a record order book of Rs 6.13 lakh crore, with strong inflows from the Middle East.
Management expects the company's order inflow to beat its own guidance.
The company has a standalone Return on Equity of 17%.
The target price for the stock is Rs 4,200 apiece.
Bharat Petroleum Corp
BPCL trades at 10 times its trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio with negligible net debt.
The company's marketing margins are aided by crude prices below $70 per barrel.
Its FY26 earnings are expected to be boosted by the approval of an LPG subsidy.
Key risks include a crude spike or fuel price cuts, with a target price of Rs 400.
IT Sector
Macro headwinds include delay in discretionary spend, and margin worries from generative AI impact.
Selective buys: Infosys, Wipro, LTIMindtree, HCL Technologies with attractive yields of over 3% and steady deal wins.
Hindalco Industries
Thakkar places the target price for one year at Rs 800 apiece, with an estimated 20%+ CAGR in the next three years.
Aluminium likely to be only base metal with China in deficit, slight surplus outside China.
Secular demand drivers: EV adoption and light-weighting in autos, sustainable packaging, and solar energy infrastructure.
Long-term price outlook remains strong, and earnings bottomed out in the June quarter.
Net debt/Ebitda stands at just 1.02 times ahead of the Rs 1 lakh crore capex cycle.