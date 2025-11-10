FPIs Turn Net Sellers, Offload Equities Worth Rs 4,115 Crore

The foreign portfolio investors on Monday turned net sellers of Indian equities after a single buying session. The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 4,115 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 12th straight session, as they mopped up equities worth Rs 5,805 crore.

In November so far, the FPIs have sold stocks worth Rs 4,830 crore. In October, however, the overseas investors had bought stakes worth Rs 14,610 crore, according to NSDL.

The FPIs offloaded 1.44 lakh crore equities so far in 2025.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, they bought stakes worth Rs 14,590 crore in June.

The Nifty ended in the green, closing above the 25,500 mark, led by gains in Infosys and HCL Tech. Trent and Tata Consumer Products were the biggest drags.

The Nifty Midcap 150 also closed higher, with Uno Minda and Nykaa leading the gains, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 ended flat, supported by NALCO and Balrampur Chini.

Sectorally, Nifty IT emerged as the top gainer, driven by strength in Infosys and HCL Tech, while Nifty Media was the biggest loser. Nifty Realty fell for the fourth straight session, weighed down by Sobha and Raymond.