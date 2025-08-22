FPIs Turn Net Sellers, DIIs Break Buying Streak
The DIIs turned net sellers of equities worth Rs 329.25 crore, breaking its buying streak that ran for 33 sessions straight.
Foreign portfolio investors turned net sellers of Indian shares on Thursday after two selling sessions.
The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 1,623 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs turned net sellers of equities worth Rs 329.25 crore, breaking its buying streak that ran for 33 sessions straight.
The FPIs bought equities worth Rs 1,247 crore on Thursday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in August, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 22,040 crore.
The FPIs sold shares worth Rs 17,741 crore in July and bought equities worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore.
The benchmark equity indices closed in the green for the sixth straight session on Thursday, recording the longest winning streak since April.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 33.2 points or 0.13% higher at 25,083.75 and the BSE Sensex closed 142.87 points or 0.17% up at 82,000.71.
The Nifty breached the resistance level of 25,100 but could not sustain. It was also the expiry day for Nifty weekly contracts.