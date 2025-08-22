FPIs Turn Net Sellers, DIIs Break Buying Streak

Foreign portfolio investors turned net sellers of Indian shares on Thursday after two selling sessions.

The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 1,623 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs turned net sellers of equities worth Rs 329.25 crore, breaking its buying streak that ran for 33 sessions straight.

The FPIs bought equities worth Rs 1,247 crore on Thursday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in August, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 22,040 crore.

The FPIs sold shares worth Rs 17,741 crore in July and bought equities worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore.