FPIs Turn Net Sellers Despite Rise In Markets Ahead Of Fed's Rate-Cut Decision

The foreign portfolio investors on Wednesday turned net sellers of Indian shares despite a rise in markets ahead of the US Federal Reserve's rate cut decision.

The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 989.81 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs stayed net buyers for the eighth session and bought stakes worth Rs 2,205.12 crore.

In the last week, FPIs sold stakes worth Rs 3,630.35 crore.

The FPIs bought a stake worth Rs 946.61 crore on Tuesday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in September, the FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 8,450 crore, according to NSDL.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, the FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.39 lakh crore.

The benchmark equity indices closed in the green for the second straight session on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 91.15 points or 0.36% higher at 25,330.25 and the BSE Sensex closed 313.02 points or 0.38% up at 82,693.71. The Nifty rose over 0.43% during the day to 15,346.50, while the Sensex climbed 0.44% to 82,741.95.

On Tuesday, the Sensex jumped 594.95 points or 0.73% to settle at 82,380.69. The Nifty climbed 169.90 points or 0.68% to 25,239.10.

Growing expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve and positive US-India discussions on a proposed trade deal helped stock markets extend their rally, analysts said.

Among Sensex firms, State Bank of India, Bharat Electronics, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, Trent and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers.

Markets in Europe were trading mostly higher. US markets ended lower on Tuesday.