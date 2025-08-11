FPIs Turn Net Sellers Despite Near 1% Rise In Nifty, Sensex

The foreign portfolio investors on Monday turned net sellers of Indian shares after a session of buying.

The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 1,202.65 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs, which have been buyers for the 26th session, bought stocks worth Rs 5,972.36 crore.

The FPIs bought a stake worth Rs 322.55 crore on Friday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in August, the FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 15,097 crore, according to NSDL.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 17,741 crore in July and bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.13 lakh crore.

The Indian equity benchmarks closed in the green on Monday as shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank of India led the gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 221.75 points or 0.91% lower at 24,585.05 and the BSE Sensex ended 746.29 points or 0.93% lower at 86,604.08. The NSE Nifty 50 gained as much as 0.98% during the day.

The BSE Midcap and SmallCap indices ended 0.79% and 0.35% higher, respectively.