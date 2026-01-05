FPIs Turn Net Sellers As Nifty Pulls Back From Highs

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares in the Indian market on Monday as equities pulled back from life highs scaled in the previous session.

FPIs offloaded shares worth Rs 36 crore on a net basis, according to provisional data on the National Stock Exchange Ltd. In the previous session, they bought Rs 290 crore worth of equities.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors net purchased shares worth Rs 1,764 crore, bringing their buying spree to close to 50 sessions.

Support from DIIs last year allowed the markets to remain resilient in the face of FPI exodus.

Overseas funds have pulled nearly Rs 7,000 crore in the first three days of the new year. In 2025, they net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 1.66 lakh crore or $19 billion, as per the data provided by the National Securities Data Ltd.

Foreign investors have historically remained guarded in January, having withdrawn funds in eight out of the past ten years, according to experts.

Normalisation in India-US trade relations, a benign global interest rate environment and stability in the USD-INR pair could create a favourable backdrop for foreign investors, said Vaqarjaved Khan, senior fundamental analyst at domestic brokerage firm Angel One Ltd.