"Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday after being buyers for six days. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,137 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fourth session and bought equities worth Rs 1,676.5 crore, the NSE data showed.In this month FPIs have bought stocks worth Rs 6,697.1 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 6,656.8 crore.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 18,207 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day..The benchmarks opened positively but relinquished all gains within the first hours of trading. Under pressure from selling, the Nifty fell below 24,200. However, it recovered all loss during the second half of the session, ultimately closing nearly unchanged.The NSE Nifty 50 settled 8.50 points, or 0.04% lower at 24,315.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed down 27.43 points, or 0.03% at 79,897.34..Market Consolidation Expected As Nifty, Bank Index Respect Support Zones: Analyst"