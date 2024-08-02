ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,310 crore.
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Friday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,310 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after one session of selling and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,965.9 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 34,539 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 293.20 points, or 1.17%, down at 24,717.70 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 885.60 points, or 1.08%, lower at 80,981.
Opinion
