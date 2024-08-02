FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 34,539 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 293.20 points, or 1.17%, down at 24,717.70 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 885.60 points, or 1.08%, lower at 80,981.