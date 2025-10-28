FPIs Turn Net Buyers; Record Fourth Highest Single-Day Buying In 2025
In the last two sessions, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 10,284 crore, while in the earlier week FPIs bought shares worth Rs 2,038.03 crore.
The foreign portfolio investors on Tuesday turned net buyers of Indian shares after a day of selling. The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 10,340 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the fourth highest single-day buying in this year. The DIIs stayed net buyers for the fourth day and bought stake worth Rs 1,082 crore.
The highest-single day buying was recorded on May 28, when the FPIs bought stake worth Rs 16,278.50 crore followed by June 26 when they bought shares worth Rs 12,594 crore. The third highest single-day buying was seen on March 27 when FPIs bought stake worth Rs 11,111.25 crore.
The FPIs sold stake worth Rs 69.70 crore on Monday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in October FPIs have bought stakes worth Rs 8,512 crore, according to NSDL.
The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.46 lakh crore.
The Nifty ended in the red on Tuesday, however it closed above the 25,900 mark. At the close, the Sensex fell 492.23 points, or 0.58%, to 84,286.61, while the Nifty slipped 29.85 points, or 0.11%, to 25,936.20. The Nifty was down as much as 0.60% during the day at 25,810.05, while the Sensex was also down 0.66% to 84,219.39.