FPIs Turn Net Buyers; Record Fourth Highest Single-Day Buying In 2025

The foreign portfolio investors on Tuesday turned net buyers of Indian shares after a day of selling. The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 10,340 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the fourth highest single-day buying in this year. The DIIs stayed net buyers for the fourth day and bought stake worth Rs 1,082 crore.

The highest-single day buying was recorded on May 28, when the FPIs bought stake worth Rs 16,278.50 crore followed by June 26 when they bought shares worth Rs 12,594 crore. The third highest single-day buying was seen on March 27 when FPIs bought stake worth Rs 11,111.25 crore.

In the last two sessions, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 10,284 crore, while in the earlier week FPIs bought shares worth Rs 2,038.03 crore.