FPIs Turn Net Buyers Despite A Fall In Markets

The foreign portfolio investors on Friday turned net buyers of Indian shares after a day of selling. The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 621.51 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs stayed net buyers for the second day and bought stake worth Rs 173.13 crore.

In this week, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 2,038.03 crore, while in the week earlier FPIs sold shares worth Rs 443 crore.

The FPIs sold stake worth Rs 99.70 crore on Thursday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in October FPIs have bought stakes worth Rs 7,329 crore, according to NSDL.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

The benchmark indices ended in red with Nifty ending below the 25,800 mark. Nifty 50 ended 0.37% lower at 25,795.15 and Sensex closed 0.41% lower at 84,211.88 on Friday. The Nifty fell over 0.67% during the day to 25,718.20, while the Sensex was down 0.71% to 83,957.15.

"Over the past couple of sessions, there has been a sense of uncertainty at these elevated levels, and the Nifty50 index has been unable to reclaim the 26,000 mark. After experiencing significant volatility, the Nifty50 index concluded the week on a subdued note, posting modest gains of 0.33 percent on a weekly basis to settle around the 25800 mark," said Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst – Technical & Derivatives, Angel One Ltd.