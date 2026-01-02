FPIs Turn Net Buyers As Nifty Hits First Record High Of 2026

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) broke their selling streak on Friday and bought Indian equities worth 289.80 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India. FPIs turned net buyers after eight consecutive sessions of net selling.

The buying action comes after the benchmark Indian stock market index Nifty 50 touched an all-time high at 26,340 for the first time in 2026 during intra-day trade.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained net buyers of Indian equities and mopped up shares worth Rs 677.38 crore. The DIIs have remained net buyers for close to 50 sessions.

On Thursday, the overseas investors had sold stocks worth Rs 3,268.60 crore, while on Wednesday they had sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,597.38 crore.

There was a major exodus of FPIs from the Indian market in 2025, driven by decline in the rupee's value. They net offloaded shares worth Rs 1.66 lakh crore during the calendar year.

The overseas investors ended 2025 by net-selling equities worth Rs 22,611 crore in December.