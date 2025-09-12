FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Two Selling Sessions

Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers of Indian shares after two straight selling sessions on Friday amid the benchmark Nifty continuing its best winning streak since April 2025 and ending in gains for an eighth session.

The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 130 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The DIIs stayed net buyers for the 14th session and bought stakes worth Rs 1,556.02 crore.

In the first week of September, the FPIs sold stakes worth Rs 17,873.1 crore. So far in September, the FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 10,782 crore, according to NSDL.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, the FPIs bought stakes worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

As far as the Indian markets are concerned, The Nifty ended in the green for the eighth consecutive session on Friday, marking its longest winning streak in over a year. On a weekly basis, both the Nifty and the Sensex posted a second week of rally.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 108.5 points or 0.43% higher at 25,114 and the BSE Sensex closed 355.97 points or 0.44% up at 81,904.7. The Nifty rose as much as 0.54% during the day to 25,139.45, while the Sensex was also up 0.54% to 81,992.85.

The index appears to be consolidating its recent gains, gradually forming a base. As long as it sustains above 24,850, the undertone remains constructive, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

In terms of points contribution, ICICI Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Bharat Electronics Ltd. contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.