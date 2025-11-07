FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Six Sessions, Mop Up Equities Worth Over Rs 4,500 Crore

The foreign portfolio investors on Friday turned net buyers of Indian shares for the first time after six straight sessions. The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 4,581 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 11th straight session, as they mopped up equities worth Rs 6,675 crore.

In November so far, the FPIs have sold Rs 12,569-crore shares. In October, however, the overseas investors had bought stakes worth Rs 14,610 crore, according to NSDL.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, they bought stakes worth Rs 14,590 crore in June.

On Friday, the benchmark equity market indices closed in the red. The Nifty 50 settled 0.07% lower at 25,492.30, while the Sensex ended 0.11% lower at 83,216.28.

Among the Nifty components, Shriram Finance and Bajaj Finance emerged as the top gainers of the day. Conversely, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consumer Products led the losses for the session.

Market breadth was mixed, with the broader indices splitting their fortunes, the Nifty Midcap 150 ended the day in the green, buoyed by significant gains in BSE and L&T Finance. However, the Nifty Smallcap 250 closed in the red, suffering the most significant falls from Amber Enterprises and Latent View.