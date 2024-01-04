FPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities after a day on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,513.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,387.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

India received the highest-ever foreign portfolio inflows in 2023 and surpassed emerging market peers amid global volatility and valuation concerns.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 141 points, or 0.66%, higher at 21,658.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 491 points, or 0.69%, to close at 71,847.57.