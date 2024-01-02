FPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,602.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 1,959 crore, the NSE data showed.

India received the highest-ever foreign portfolio inflows in 2023 and surpassed emerging market peers amid global volatility and valuation concerns.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 76.10 points, or 0.35%, lower at 21,665.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 379.46 points, or 0.53%, to end at 71,892.48.