FPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day

Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday after a day. Overseas investors mopped up shares worth Rs 77 crore, according to the provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second day and bought equities worth Rs 920.8 crore, the data showed.

The FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 2,327 crore in July so far and Rs 14,590 crore in the previous month, as per NSDL data. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 75,574 crore.