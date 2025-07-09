FPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day

MarketsFPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second day and bought equities worth Rs 920.8 crore.

09 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST i
The FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 2,327 crore in July so far and Rs 14,590 crore in the previous month. (Photo: Envato)

Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday after a day. Overseas investors mopped up shares worth Rs 77 crore, according to the provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 2,327 crore in July so far and Rs 14,590 crore in the previous month, as per NSDL data. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 75,574 crore.

The Indian benchmark equity indices snapped a three-session gaining streak to close lower on Wednesday, dragged by share prices of Reliance Industries Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 46.4 points or 0.18% lower at 25,476.1, while the BSE Sensex closed 176.43 points or 0.21% down at 83,536.08. During the day, Nifty fell 0.38% to trade at 25,424.35 and Sensex declined 0.39% to 83,382.28.

