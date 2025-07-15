FPIs Turn Net Buyers, Acquire Equities Worth Rs 105 Crore
Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers of Indian shares on Tuesday after two sessions of selling as they mopped up stocks worth Rs 104.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The domestic institutional investors, who remained buyers for the seventh straight session, bought stocks worth Rs 1,477.6 crore.
The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 1,446 crore in July so far and Rs 14,590 crore in the previous month, as per National Securities Depositories Ltd. data. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 79,347 crore.
In June, financial services stocks received the largest share of FPI inflows. The sector accounted for 61% of total FPI flows during the month, marking the fourth consecutive month of net buying, according to data available on NSDL.
India's benchmark equity indices snapped four sessions of losses to close higher on Tuesday, led by gains in auto and financial stocks. HCL Technologies Ltd. took a beating after June quarter disappointment.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 113.5 points or 0.45% higher at 25,195.8, while the BSE Sensex closed 317.45 points or 0.39% up at 82,570.91.