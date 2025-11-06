FPIs Stay Sellers For Sixth Session, Sell Equities Worth Over Rs 3,200 Crore

The foreign portfolio investors on Thursday stayed net sellers of Indian shares for the sixth straight session. The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 3,263 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The DIIs stayed net buyers for the 10 day and bought stakes worth Rs 5,284 crore.

During the previous week, FPIs sold stakes worth Rs 2,103.34 crore, while in the earlier week, FPIs sold shares worth Rs 2,038.03 crore, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.

FPIs have turned into sellers after one month of buying. In October, FPIs bought stakes worth Rs 14,610 crore, according to NSDL. The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stakes worth Rs 14,590 crore in June.

In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex declined for a second session as Grasim Industries Ltd. and Hindalco Industries Ltd. shares weighed. The indices closed 0.34% and 0.18% down, respectively at close.

Selling pressure was broad-based, as both the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices also closed in the red. Across the board, all sectoral indices ended lower, barring the Nifty IT index. This resilience in the IT sector helped it snap a four-day losing streak, driven by gains in heavyweights like Wipro and TCS.