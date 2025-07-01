Foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, Overseas investors net sold shares worth Rs 1,970.1 crore, according to the provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 771.1 crore, the data showed. This was their third consecutive session of selling.The FPIs have mopped up shares worth Rs 14,590 crore in June and Rs 19,860 crore in the previous month, as per NSDL data. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 77,071 crore..Trade Setup For July 2: Nifty Resistance At 25,670–25,740.Indian benchmark equity indices closed with gains on Tuesday, led by share prices of Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.The NSE Nifty 50 ended 24.75 points or 0.1% higher at 25,541.8, while the BSE Sensex closed 90.83 points or 0.11% up at 83,697.29. During the day, Nifty rose 0.30% to trade at 25,593.40 and Sensex gained 0.32% to 83,874.29..Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Flat After Volatile Trade