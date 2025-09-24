FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Third Session In A Row, Offload Over Rs 2,400-Crore Shares

Foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers of Indian shares for a third consecutive session on Wednesday after the benchmark Nifty 50 settled lower for the fourth day straight.

The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 2,425.75 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The domestic institutional investors extended their buying streak into the 22nd session and bought stakes worth Rs 1,211.68 crore. In the last week, FPIs sold a stake worth Rs 1,192.80 crore.

The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 3,551.19 crore on Tuesday and Rs 2,910 crore on Monday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in September, FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 11,582 crore.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.42 lakh crore.

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices closed in red for a fourth straight day, clocking the longest losing streak in over two months. Nifty ended 0.45% lower at 25,056.90 while Sensex ended 0.47% lower at 81,715.63.

All Nifty sectors closed in the red except for Nifty FMCG. Tata Motors and Bharat Electronics were the top losers in trade.