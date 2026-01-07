FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Third Consecutive Session, Offload Equities Worth Over Rs 1,500 Crore

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers in the Indian market on Wednesday for the third consecutive session.

FPIs offloaded shares worth Rs 1,527.71 crore on a net basis, according to provisional data on the National Stock Exchange Ltd. In the previous session, they sold Rs 106 crore worth of equities.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 2,889.32 crore, bringing their buying spree to close to 52 sessions.

Support from DIIs last year allowed the markets to remain resilient in the face of FPI exodus.

Overseas funds have pulled nearly Rs 7,000 crore in the first three days of the new year. In 2025, they net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 1.66 lakh crore or $19 billion, as per the data provided by the National Securities Data Ltd.

Foreign investors have historically remained guarded in January, having withdrawn funds in eight out of the past ten years, according to experts.

FPIs also sold $8.5 billion worth of stocks from the Indian Information Technology sector in 2025.