FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Second Consecutive Session
The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 3,551.19 crore on Tuesday.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) stayed net sellers of Indian shares for the second straight session on Tuesday amid the benchmark Nifty ending in the red for the third consecutive session. The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 3,551.19 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stayed net buyers for the 21st session and bought stakes worth Rs 2,670.87 crore. In the last week, FPIs sold a stake worth Rs 1,192.80 crore.
FPIs sold stake worth Rs 2,910 crore on Monday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in September, FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 8,788 crore, according to NSDL. The FPIs have offloaded Rs 1.39 lakh crore.
The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.37 lakh crore.
The benchmark equity indices ended in the red for the second consecutive session. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 32.85 points or 0.13% lower at 25,169.50 and the BSE Sensex closed 57.87 points or 0.07% up at 82,102.10.