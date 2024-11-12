FPIs Stay Net Sellers For 32nd Consecutive Session

On NSE, all 12 sectors ended lower, with the NSE Nifty Auto declining the most. The NSE Nifty IT ended with the least gains.

Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 2,734 stocks declined, 1,235 stocks advanced, and 92 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.

Broader markets declined in line with the benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended 0.98% and 1.28% lower, respectively.

Shares of Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Trent Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and HCLTech Ltd. cushioned the fall in the Nifty 50.

While those of HDFC Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, NTPC Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. dragged the index.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 257.85 points, or 1.07% down at 23,840.35, the lowest level since June 25. The BSE Sensex ended 820.97 points, or 1.03% down at 78,675.18, the lowest level since Aug. 6.

During the session, the Nifty 50 declined 1.25% to 23,839.15 and the Sensex fell 1.19% to 78,547.84.