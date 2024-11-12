FPIs Stay Net Sellers For 32nd Consecutive Session
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 18,069.59 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 12,305.56 crore.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 32nd consecutive session on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers.
Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 3,024.31 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs mopped up stocks worth approximately Rs 1,854.46 crore.
In October, the FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 1.07 lakh crore. In September, the FPIs had bought stocks valued at Rs 15,423.4 crore, while the DIIs purchased stocks worth Rs 31,860.3 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 17,318 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
On NSE, all 12 sectors ended lower, with the NSE Nifty Auto declining the most. The NSE Nifty IT ended with the least gains.
Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. Around 2,734 stocks declined, 1,235 stocks advanced, and 92 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
Broader markets declined in line with the benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended 0.98% and 1.28% lower, respectively.
Shares of Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Trent Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and HCLTech Ltd. cushioned the fall in the Nifty 50.
While those of HDFC Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, NTPC Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. dragged the index.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 257.85 points, or 1.07% down at 23,840.35, the lowest level since June 25. The BSE Sensex ended 820.97 points, or 1.03% down at 78,675.18, the lowest level since Aug. 6.
During the session, the Nifty 50 declined 1.25% to 23,839.15 and the Sensex fell 1.19% to 78,547.84.