FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,696.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 3,497.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 179 points, or 0.25%, higher at 72,026.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 52 points, or 0.24%, to end at 21,710.80.