FPIs Selling Spree Continues, Withdraw Rs 22,420 Crore From Equities In November So Far

According to VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, the relentless FPI selling since October has been triggered by the cumulative impact of three factors — the high valuations in India, concerns regarding the earnings downgrade and the Trump trade.

"While there is a larger belief that part of selling in November and large part of the year-round selling has been due to the 'Buy China, Sell India trade for FPIs', our sense is that it's been a 'Buy US, Sell India + other EMs' trade due to the Presidential election event in the US," Piyush Metha, smallcase manager and CIO at Caprize Investments, said.

This is evident from the US market returns versus Indian markets since September — Indian markets fell 10% while US markets moved up 10-12% during the same period. Even Chinese markets have corrected 10% from their recent top made in end-September.

Himanshu Srivastava, associate director, manager research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said foreign investors are shifting their focus from Indian to Chinese stock markets due to China's new stimulus package and lower valuations.

Additionally, India's high market valuation, weak corporate results, and rising inflation, which might delay rate cuts, are raising concerns about economic slowdown. Also, geopolitical tensions are adding to the uncertainty, prompting foreign investors to withdraw money from here, he said.