FPIs Sell Shares Worth Rs 5,538 Crore Amid Trump Tariff Jitters

Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers of Indian equity for the ninth consecutive session on Thursday following the 25% tariff imposed on India by US President Donald Trump, effective from Aug. 1.

They offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,538.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The domestic institutional investors, who remained buyers for the 19th straight session, acquired stocks worth Rs 6,171 crore.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 17,741 crore in July but bought Rs 14,590 crore in the previous month, as per National Securities Depositories Ltd. data. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 95,642 crore.