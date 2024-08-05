FPIs Sell Highest Amount Of Shares Since June 4

On Monday, overseas investors sold the highest amount of stocks since June 4, 2024, when they had offloaded Rs 12,436 crore worth of equities on the day of the Lok Sabha election results.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 10,073.7 crore for a second consecutive session, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

India's benchmark stock indices ended at over a month's low. The selloff in global equities, as traders unwound their carry-trade bets on the Japanese yen after it rose against the US dollar, put pressure on the benchmarks. Market capitalisation of Nifty 50 companies decreased from Rs 5.5 lakh crore to Rs 191.8 lakh crore on Monday.

Domestic investors have bought the highest amount of stocks so far this year. They remained net buyers for the second consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 9,155.5 crore, the NSE data showed.