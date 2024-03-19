FPIs Reverse Prior Selling Trend, Inject Over Rs 40,000 Crore In March

Foreign portfolio investors have invested Rs 41,483 crore in Indian equities in March so far after reversing their selling streak to become buyers in 2024.

The reported FPI figures incorporate certain bulk transactions conducted through stock exchanges, which may not accurately reflect the entirety of FPI activity, according to analysts.

Foreign investors have net bought Indian equities worth Rs 17,278 crore so far this year until March 19. The primary markets saw an inflow of Rs 14,456.67 crore so far, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. Overseas institutional investors had mopped $186 million or Rs 1,539 crore worth of stocks in February.

An important feature of the FPI investment for many months now has been its erratic nature. The FPIs have been changing their strategy in response to the changes in the bond yields in the US, according to VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd. "Therefore, now that US bond yields have again spiked up in response to stubborn inflation, (the) FPIs may again turn sellers in some of the days."

An important trend in the market in March is the weakness in the mid and small caps and the resilience in large caps. This also has persuaded the FPIs to reduce selling in large caps and even buying in limited quantities in sectors like banking, telecom and automobiles, according to Vijayakumar.